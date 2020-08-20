BREAKING: Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested, charged with defrauding donors to 'Build the Wall' campaign 

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrested, charged with defrauding donors to 'Build the Wall' campaign

The crowdfunding effort was supposed to raise money to help build a wall along southern border.
Steve Bannon speaks at the campaign rally for Roy Moore on Dec. 5, 2017.Andrea Morales / for NBC News

By Pete Williams

Federal prosecutors filed criminal charges against one-time presidential aide Steve Bannon and three others for allegedly taking money donated to help build a wall along the southern border, authorities said Thursday.

Bannon, Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea "and others orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors," according to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

The defendants' online crowdfunding campaign “We Build The Wall” raised more than $25 million with Kolfage "repeatedly and falsely assured the public that he would 'not take a penny in salary,' " prosecutors said in a statement.

And Bannon "publicly stated, 'we’re a volunteer organization,'” prosecutors said.

Bannon is the former executive chairman of Breitbart News and once served as chief strategist for President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

Pete Williams

David K. Li contributed.