Bar shooting suspect identified as retired California police sergeant embroiled in divorce from wife

A veteran Southern California police officer was identified Thursday as the man who opened fire inside a famed Orange County bar, leaving four dead, including the shooter.

Ventura Police Officer John Snowling in 2000. Carlos Chavez / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images file

John Snowling was a sergeant from the Ventura Police Department, where he worked until his retirement in 2014, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said.

The Ventura Police Department is about 120 miles northwest from where the bloodshed unfolded Wednesday night at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, officials said.

The shooter was targeting his wife, three sources have told NBC News.

Marie Snowling filed for divorce against John Snowling on Dec. 21 last year, according to Ventura County Superior Court records.

Their attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Snowling had a base salary of $98,748 in 2013 with total pay of $127,353, according to the latest public records on his earnings.

