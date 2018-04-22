Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush surprisingly greeted some of the hundreds of mourners filing through a large Houston church on Friday as they paid final respects to his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.

A spray of dozens of pink and yellow roses covered her closed, light-colored metallic casket in the sanctuary of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. The 93-year-old former president sat in a wheelchair just a few feet from the casket, smiling as people shook his outstretched hand and offered condolences.

Barbara Bush died Tuesday at age 92 at the couple’s Houston home, where her husband was also by her side. Many women attending the daylong viewing wore blue, Barbara Bush’s favorite color, and pearls, a nod to her go-to jewelry.

The nation’s 41st president hadn’t been scheduled to attend but decided to go after watching video from the church, where about 1,600 people had passed through in the first hour. He stayed for about 15 minutes.

“I think he was very touched by all of the people who were taking the time out of their lives,” family spokesman Jim McGrath said.