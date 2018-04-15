Barbara Bush won't seek more medical treatment after hospitalizations

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Former first lady Barbara Bush will not seek additional medical treatment after a series of recent hospitalizations, a family spokesman said Sunday.

In a statement, the spokesman said Bush, 92, would instead focus on "comfort care” after consulting with doctors and family members.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Bush, the wife of former President George H.W. Bush, had been hospitalized for.

“It will not surprise those who know here that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others,” the statement said.

“She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

Bush was briefly hospitalized last year for bronchitis. George H.W. Bush, who has a form of Parkinson’s disease and has suffered from respiratory difficulties, spent two weeks at Houston Methodist Hospital last year during a bout with pneumonia.

The Bushes celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary earlier this year. They are the longest married couple in presidential history.