Barbara Bush won't seek more medical treatment after hospitalizations

Former first lady Barbara Bush will not seek additional medical treatment after a series of recent hospitalizations, a family spokesman said Sunday.

In a statement, the spokesman said Bush, 92, would instead focus on "comfort care" after consulting with doctors and family members.

It wasn't immediately clear what Bush, the wife of former President George H.W. Bush and mother of former President George W. Bush, had been hospitalized for.