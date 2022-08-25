Barbie Ferreira announces she’s leaving ‘Euphoria’

Barbie Ferreira say she will not be returning to “Euphoria” for its third season.

The actor announced her apparent departure via Instagram, writing in a story post: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye."

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today," she said. "I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

Representatives for HBO and Ferreira did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

The best friend of Maddie (Alexa Demie) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Kat was a beacon of body positivity for the show as she revamped her style and grew more confident in her sexuality. However, viewers were left confused when her storyline faded to the background in Season 2.

Though there were rumors of on-set tension between Ferreira and show creator Sam Levinson — including that Ferreira had stormed off set, which HBO refuted — the actor shut them down in a March interview with Insider.