Bare-knuckle fighter dies 6 weeks after being knocked out in Mississippi brawl

A bare-knuckle brawler died more than six weeks after hitting the canvas during a sanctioned bout in Mississippi, officials said Tuesday.

Justin Thornton, 38, was knocked out in the first round of a heavyweight Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) event at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Aug. 20.

"We are very sad to learn of the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Thornton," BKFC President David Feldman said in a statement. "We join the rest of the combat sports community in sending out deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Justin Thornton. Justin Ray Thornton via Facebook

He died Sunday at a Gulfport hospital, as loved ones were trying to get him into a spinal institute, Mississippi Athletic Commission Chairman Jon Lewis said.

"It's tough for me because I've known Justin on a personal basis," Lewis told NBC News on Tuesday. "I conversed with him for 20 minutes at the hotel the day before the fight, just talking nothing about the fight but just, 'How you doing, what's been going on?' I've known him in this fight game for quite a while."

Thornton has hit by a right hand thrown by Dillon Cleckler, sending the computer repairman from Natchez head-first into the canvas.

"He got knocked out, like any other knockout," Lewis said. "But when he fell, he fell in a diving motion and he hit the top of his head first — causing a neck compression — and he had a spinal hematoma."

Thornton hadn't been able to move his arms and legs since Aug. 20 but had been regaining some sensation in his extremities, raising hope among his loved ones, according to Lewis

The sport, where two combatants brawl in a ring with exposed knuckles, is sanctioned in six states, according to Lewis.

The BKFC's site lists upcoming cards in Seneca, New York; Billings, Montana; and Wichita, Kansas. There was a card of fights staged last month in Omaha, Nebraska, and the sport has gained approval in Florida.