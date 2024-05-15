Barge slams into Galveston bridge in Texas, causing partial collapse and shutdown

A barge slammed into a bridge in Galveston on Wednesday, spilling oil into the bay and forcing a shutdown of the Texas span, officials said, in the latest accident involving prominent U.S. thoroughfares.

Aerial images showed that a section of a rail line alongside the bridge appeared to have collapsed, with slabs of concrete piled on the barge.

No injuries were immediately reported at the Pelican Island Bridge, following the 10 a.m. CT incident, according to a statement by the city of Galveston.

“The collision has resulted in an oil spill in the bay,” the city said. “The U.S. Coast Guard is responding and will determine the extent of the spill, as well as initiate the containment and cleanup processes.”

Pelican Island is home to Texas A&M University at Galveston, a fishing pier and naval museum.

The university briefly lost power on campus but it was restored quickly and students have access to dining, the school said.

Barges go under that bridge multiple times a day, Galveston Fire Department spokesperson Marissa Barnett said.

Wednesday's accident is the latest to plague American bridges and highways.

A container ship hit the the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on March 6, killing six people.

And just two weeks ago, Interstate 95 in Connecticut was closed after a tanker truck, filled with gasoline, burst into flames and forced the closure of the one of the eastern seaboard's most important thoroughfares.

Barnett, the Galveston Fire Department's rep, pushed back on any comparisons between the Baltimore bridge collapse and this incident.

“People have asked if this is like the Baltimore bridge, this is not that,” Marnett said.

