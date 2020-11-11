Bars, restaurants and gyms in New York face new restrictions due to Covid-19 increase

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced new restrictions on restaurants, bars and gyms as his state struggles to contain new spikes of coronavirus.

New York follows the science.



We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread.



To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people.



This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

"Any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close" at 10 p.m., starting on Friday night, Cuomo announced.

The business decree includes gyms.

The governor also ordered that all "indoor gatherings at private residences" must be limited to a maximum of 10 people. This order comes weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday, for which public health officials have been urging against large family gatherings at home.

