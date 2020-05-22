Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hall of Fame basketball player and Georgetown University coach Patrick Ewing announced Friday night that he was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ewing said in a statement. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

Ewing, 57, just completed his third season as head basketball coach at his alma mater. No other members of that team or staff have tested positive, Georgetown said.

The 7-foot center played 17 seasons in the NBA, almost all for the New York Knicks.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.