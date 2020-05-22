Basketball legend Patrick Ewing hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

The Georgetown University coach and New York Knicks legend warns that the virus "is serious and should not be taken lightly."
Image: Patrick Ewing, NCAA men's basketball pits Xavier vs Georgetown
Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing doesn't like the call in the game against the Xavier Musketeers in the second half at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on March 1, 2020.Katherine Frey / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

By David K. Li

Hall of Fame basketball player and Georgetown University coach Patrick Ewing announced Friday night that he was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19," Ewing said in a statement. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones."

Ewing, 57, just completed his third season as head basketball coach at his alma mater. No other members of that team or staff have tested positive, Georgetown said.

The 7-foot center played 17 seasons in the NBA, almost all for the New York Knicks.

