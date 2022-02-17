Bat falcon spotted for the first time in the U.S.

A bat falcon has been spotted for the first time in the United States, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The bird was observed in December at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in South Texas, but the Fish and Wildlife Service just shared photos of it on its Facebook page this week.

“Everyone that can catch a glimpse is looking at this bat falcon right now,” the agency said Tuesday in its post. “This is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.!”

The bird, which usually weighs between 4.8 and 8.5 ounces, typically breeds in Mexico as well as Central and South America, according to the refuge.

The one observed there is thought to be a juvenile due to its “buff-(cinnamon) throat and (chest) bars,” the refuge said in its own Facebook post from December.

“Judging by the thickness of the tarsus and beak,” it appears to be a male, the refuge added.