Bayard Rustin’s connection to queer history may have started with his very name

But Rustin’s connection to queer culture may have stretched back even further, indeed to the very beginning of his life. Born Bayard Taylor Rustin in West Chester, Pennsylvania, in 1912, he was named after Bayard Taylor, the man some now credit with having written America’s first gay novel some four decades earlier.

At the time of Rustin’s birth, Taylor was West Chester’s most famous son, thanks to his eminent career as a writer and diplomat. Likely just as importantly for Rustin’s grandmother Julia, who named him, Taylor had come from West Chester’s Quaker community, as had she.

Born in 1825, Taylor first rose to national fame as a poet and travel writer, publishing several books of poetry and travel essays in the 1840s and ‘50s. He published his first novel in 1863, followed by two more that same decade.

By 1876, Taylor’s prominence was so great that he was commissioned by Philadelphia’s Centennial Exhibition to write an official poem honoring America’s 100th birthday. The crowd of more than 4,000 people that gathered on July 4 to hear Taylor recite his “National Ode” gave him the largest-ever audience for a poetry reading, a record that would stand for the next 85 years.

"Joseph And His Friend" by Bayard Taylor is considered by some to be America's first gay novel. Courtesy Amazon

A few years earlier, in 1870, Taylor had published his fourth novel, “Joseph and His Friend: A Story of Pennsylvania,” serialized chapters of which also appeared in The Atlantic Monthly. At the center of the book’s plot lay the extraordinarily close and undeniably homoerotic bond between two young men, Joseph Asten and Philip Held, who fatefully meet after eyeing each other up on a train ride through eastern Pennsylvania.

A few years older than the struggling-to-conform Joseph, and already made wiser by a stint on America’s western frontier, Philip “argues for the ‘rights’ of those ‘who cannot shape themselves according to the common-place pattern of society,’” wrote Robert K. Martin in the 2002 edition of the criticism anthology “The Gay and Lesbian Literary Heritage.”

In a pivotal scene from the novel, Philip takes Joseph’s hand, draws him nearer, flings his arms around him and holds him “to his heart.”

“O Philip, if we could make our lives wholly our own!” Joseph laments. “If we could find a spot—”

“I know such a spot!” Philip gushes back. “A great valley, bounded by a hundred miles of snowy peaks; lakes in its bed; enormous hillsides, dotted with groves of ilex and pine; orchards of orange and olive; a perfect climate, where it is bliss enough just to breathe, and freedom from the distorted laws of men, for none are near enough to enforce them! … I will go with you, and perhaps—perhaps—”