LOS ANGELES — At least four people were critically injured Saturday after a balcony collapsed at a beachfront property in Malibu, California, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Several other victims with minor injuries were treated at the scene, the fire department said in a series of tweets.

COLLAPSE | FS70 #Malibu | 20526 W Pacific Coast Highway | BC5 reports a balcony collapse with 5 patients, all Trauma criteria. 2 additional ground Paramedic Squads (S68 S88) requested. USAR Task Force 103 en route. This is the “Big Rock Incident”. #BigRockIC #LACoFD — LACoFD Incident Alerts (@lacfd) May 9, 2021

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or how many people were gathered at the home on Pacific Coast Highway.