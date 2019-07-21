Breaking News Emails
A worker at a western Pennsylvania resort was injured Saturday morning in a bear attack while guiding a routine safari tour of wildlife kept at the property, officials said.
Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, about 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, said the Himalayan bear reached through a wire fence, pulled the employee closer and bit her arm.
The worker was in between two layers of fencing at the bear enclosure when the incident occurred.
The bear was engaged by other resort employees and released her arm, then the employee was stabilized by a nurse and flown to a trauma center. The victim was described Saturday as "stable and alert."
The worker's identity has not been disclosed at the request of her parents, according to Kory Young, the resort’s director of lodging. The victim has worked at the resort for a month, Young told NBC News on Sunday.
"The bear was not harmed in any way," Young said.
The resort said in a statement that it has "ensured the enclosure is completely secure" and is arranging optional counseling for guests and staff who witnessed the attack, which is under investigation.
"We deeply regret this incident," resort president Maggie Hardy Knox said in a statement Saturday. "Our thoughts are with our injured associate, our staff and guests as we focus on ensuring they receive the finest medical attention and counseling."
The Wildlife Academy at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort was established in 2006, according to its website. The Wildlife Habitats on the property feature red sheep, bears, bison, tigers, lions and wolves, among other animals. The bear involved in the attack has been at the resort for nine years.