Jan. 22, 2019, 10:13 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 22, 2019, 10:19 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Singer Bebe Rexha said some designers refused to make a dress for her to wear to next month's Grammy Awards, allegedly labeling her "too big" at a size 6 to 8.

Now, some designers are offering to dress the songstress behind such hits as "Meant to Be," which is a contender for best country/group duo performance at the Feb. 10 Grammy Awards.

Rexha, who is also nominated for best new artist, expressed her disappointment in a video posted to her official Instagram account on Monday, saying some unnamed designers declined to dress her.

"So, I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it's like the coolest thing ever," explained Rexha, 29. "And a lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they'll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet."

But Rexha, who has 7.3 million followers on Instagram, said designers told her stylists that at size 6 to 8, she is too big to dress.

"If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don't know what to tell you," she said. "Then I don't want to wear your f------ dresses. Cause that's crazy. You're saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses."

Since it's being posted, the video had been viewed more than half a million times and accumulated more than 10,000 comments.

Some of those comments included offers from designers who said they would gladly dress the pop star for the awards show.

"Project Runway" alum Michael Costello was among the first designers to weigh in.

"Bebe we have been friends for a long time i got you !." he wrote in an Instagram post on his account.

Elizabeth Kennedy, who has dressed Drew Barrymore, Uzo Aduba, Laverne Cox and Mindy Kaling, among others, commented to Rexha: “I’d love to make you a dress for the Grammys! I’m a size 8 too, and yes it is a beautiful size.”

Model Tess Holliday told the singer she empathized: “Know this feeling all too well.”

Rexha is not the first celebrity to call out designers for refusing to dress them. Model Ashley Graham told New York Magazine last summer that she skipped the 2016 Met Gala because "I couldn’t get a designer to dress me."

Comedian and actress Leslie Jones shared her grievances on Twitter in June 2016 about "no designers" wanting to help her with a dress for the Hollywood premiere of "Ghostbusters." After her reveal, "Project Runway" winner Christian Siriano, who, like Costello, has built a career on dressing all body types, was quick to offer his services. Siriano also said Tuesday in a tweet that he has dressed Rexha "a few times and would love to do it again."

Ultimately, Rexha said she would not be made to feel a misfit.

"If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing," she wrote on Instagram. "But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large!"