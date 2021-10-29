Beloved Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore died Thursday night after a brief fight with an aggressive form of brain cancer, her station reported.

Doctors discovered two masses on Moore's brain in April, according to ABC affiliate WSB of Atlanta. After surgery, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma.

Moore, an Emmy winner, joined the station in 1998, and moved to the main anchor desk in 2012.

She previously worked at TV stations in Memphis and Arkansas, and had interned with The New York Times. Moore earned her master's degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York City.

Moore was a native New Yorker but "proudly called Atlanta home," WSB's tribute said.

She is well-known for the abundant time she gave to volunteering with civic associations and nonprofit organizations. She especially loved mentoring students.

"Even those who didn't know her personally felt a deep and personal connection to Jovita," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wrote in a statement. "She loved Atlanta dearly."

Moore was also a member of the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists (AABJ) and the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

"The #NABJ Family deeply mourns the loss of legendary @wsbtv news anchor & longtime member @JovitaMoore," said a tweet from NABJ. "Moore battled with brain cancer & inspired many on her journey. Her legacy of kindness, commitment to her craft, and reaching back to help the next generation will live on."

My heart goes out to Jovita’s family. She was a tremendous blessing to metro Atlanta and the world, but her family was most precious to her. Praying for those closest to her, including her beloved @wsbtv community. A well-lived life. #JovitaStrong #JovitaMoore pic.twitter.com/2B03yYmVSp — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 29, 2021

Tyler Perry also expressed his sadness over Moore's passing.

"Jovita Moore We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday," Perry wrote. "You will be missed greatly my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment."

Moore is survived by her mother, her two children and stepdaughter. She called her children "the most important accomplishments of her life," WSB reported.