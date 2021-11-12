Ben Crump files Astroworld lawsuits for nearly 200 people after festival deaths

Nearly 200 people have filed 93 lawsuits through civil rights attorney Ben Crump, his legal team said Friday, in the wake of last week's deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston.

At least nine people were killed when fans rushed the stage at NRG Stadium on Nov. 5 during the event put on by rapper Travis Scott.

Both Scott and promoter Live Nation are targets of civil actions, Crump and Texas attorney Alex Hilliard said.

"If Travis Scott is accountable, he absolutely should be held accountable," Crump told reporters in Houston.

"But don’t forget that Live Nation does these every day, all day, (in) every part of the world. So if we want the change to make sure people are going to be safe, we got to be talking to the person who is the parent corporation, the industry leader. That's the only way you get change."

A representative for Scott on Friday declined to comment on the lawsuits. The performer said last week he will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

A woman walks past a memorial to those who died at the Astroworld festival outside of NGR Park on Nov. , 2021 in Houston, Texas. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

A Live Nation spokesman said the company is also cooperating with investigators.

"We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time," the spokesman said in a statement Friday.

In one lawsuit, Hilliard listed more than 90 plaintiffs and named Drake as a defendant.

The Canadian rapper made a surprise appearance during the concert and later hosted a party for Scott.

The action didn't spell out how Drake could have been at fault for the mayhem. It only said that plaintiffs' lawyers are trying to serve him with the lawsuit at his mansion in the Los Angeles County community of Hidden Hills

Reps for Drake could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

Many of the plaintiffs in the 90-plus-person lawsuit said they were trampled and suffered emotional trauma, mental anguish, back pain and other physical injuries and accused the plaintiffs of negligence.

While a majority of the plaintiffs are from Texas, the lawsuit showed the far-reaching popularity of Scott's festival, which drew fans from every corner of America.

Plaintiffs came from Los Angeles, South Florida, New York and cities, big and small.

Several of Crump and Hilliard's clients spoke to reporters in Houston, describing chaos at the annual music festival.

Dishon Issac called the scene a "war zone" because of the dangerously packed conditions.

"You're packed in so tight, we were like sardines in a can. The feeling was like, imagine someone coming up behind you and bear hugging you as hard as they possibly can and it's just bodies," said Issac, recalling all the people who had fallen around him as they desperately tried retreating.

"There's people on the ground trying to use me to pull themselves up, and I just remember thinking, 'If I fall, it's over.'"

Hilliard said the festival should have never been allowed to happen due to lack of staffing and planning.

"The medical staff was egregiously, egregiously short-staffed," the attorney said. "They did not have enough personnel. They did not have enough stretchers. They did not have have enough defibulators to resuscitate all the people whose hearts weren't beating."