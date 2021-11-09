Benjamin Crump takes case of injured 9-year-old Astroworld attendee

High-profile civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said Monday night that he has been retained by the parents of a child injured at Friday's Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston.

The 9-year-old was hospitalized in a medically induced coma after he was hurt when the crowd surged toward the stage, resulting in the deaths of eight people and the injuries of hundreds of concertgoers.

The child suffered brain trauma after he was trampled, according to a statement distributed by the attorney.

The two-day festival curated by rapper Travis Scott and organized by concert promoter Live Nation was cut short Friday following the accident. Hip-hop star Drake, who had joined Scott on stage Friday, issued his first public statement since the tragedy.

"My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering," he said on Instagram late Monday. "I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can."

Meanwhile, Crump said he would work alongside Alex and Bob Hilliard of the Corpus Christ firm Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez in representing the child.

"The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable," Crump's statement said. "This little boy had his whole life ahead of him – a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival."

If a lawsuit materializes it would be one of nearly 20 announced or filed over deaths and injuries at the NRG Park event.

In a statement Monday morning, Live Nation said it will "continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time."

Sources close to Scott have said he plans to pay for the funeral expenses of the dead and will give refunds to event ticketholders.

“I could never imagine anything like this just happening,” Scott said in an Instagram story Saturday. "My fans really mean the world to me and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. Anytime I can make out ... anything that's going on, I'd stop the show and ... help them get the help they need."