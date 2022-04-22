Best Buy recalls more than 770,000 Insignia air fryers after some caught fire

Best Buy on Thursday recalled more than 770,000 Insignia air fryers in the U.S. and Canada, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The air fryers are at risk of catching fire and potentially burning people, the safety commission said. Best Buy has received 68 reports from U.S. consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the machines catching fire, burning or melting. Of those reports, 7 included minor property damage and two reported injuries. In one case a child's leg was hurt.

The recall includes Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens, all sold at Best Buy or online, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The defective fryers were sold between November 2018 and February 2022.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said people should immediately stop using the cooking devices and return them to Best Buy for a $50 Best Buy credit, or a larger credit if the air fryer cost more than $50.