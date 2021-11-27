Two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota became the latest targets of "grab and run" thefts amid ongoing "Black Friday" sales by large groups of people, according to police.

Between 20 to 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville while it was still open to customers on Friday night and stole an "unclear" number of electronics, Carissa Larsen, a spokesperson for the city of Burnsville, told NBC News in an email on Saturday.

No weapons were used during the robbery and no one was injured, Larsen said.

On the same night, another group of about a dozen adults and juveniles stormed into a Best Buy store in Maplewood, nearly 30 miles northeast of Burnsville. According to Maplewood police, the group was "working together to steal multiple high value items" such as televisions, tablets, and hoverboards.

In both instances, robbers left before police arrived at the scene, authorities said. As they continue investigating, it remains unclear whether both thefts are connected.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made in connection to these thefts, NBC's affiliate in Minneapolis, KARE, reported.

Best Buy released a statement, saying, "Retailers across the country are seeing spikes in crime. These incidents have been, by and large, non-violent though often traumatic for those who witnessed them. As an industry, we are working with local law enforcement and taking additional security precautions where it makes sense," KARE reported.