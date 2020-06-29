BET Awards includes the very much alive former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown Jr. in memorial

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The BET Awards paid tribute to Willie Brown Jr., the very much alive former San Francisco mayor, on Sunday night during the show's tribute to notable African Americans who have died in the past year.

Sandwiched between pioneering actress Diahann Carroll and soul singer Bill Withers, a picture of "Willie Lewis Brown Jr.: Politician" appeared during the show's in memoriam segment.

Ouch. The #BETAwards2020 memorialized the wrong Willie Brown.

Da Mayor is still alive.

(Photo credit CBS) pic.twitter.com/UXd7sNEEJ0 — scott budman (@scottbudman) June 29, 2020

Show producers almost certainly wanted to honor former Oakland Raiders great "Old Man Willie" Brown, who passed away in October at the age of 78.

The Hall of Fame cornerback played 16 seasons in the NFL, 12 for Oakland.

Pro football hall of famer Willie Brown in 2017. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Former mayor and state Assembly Speaker Willie Brown Jr. is 86 and writes a weekly column for the San Francisco Chronicle. Brown wrote on Saturday that President Donald Trump's spiraling political fortunes are no one's fault but his.

"These days, the show is Trump beating himself up at every turn," Brown wrote.