Beyoncé performs tribute at Kobe memorial

Beyoncé performed her hit "XO" backed by a choir and violinists clad in all white. She said it was one of Kobe's favorite songs.
Beyonce performs at a memorial for Kobe Bryant.

By Janelle Griffith

Beyoncé opened the memorial being held Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles honoring Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as seven other victims who died in a helicopter crash last month.

She began her performance with her hit single "XO," from her 2013 self-titled album.

"I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs," Beyoncé said while backed by a choir and violinists clad in all white.

She then delivered a moving rendition of "Halo," drawing applause from Vanessa Bryant.

