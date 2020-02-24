Beyoncé performs tribute at Kobe memorial

Beyoncé performed her hit "XO" backed by a choir and violinists clad in all-white. She said it was one of Kobe's favorite songs.
Beyonce performs at a memorial for Kobe Bryant.
By Janelle Griffith

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter opened the memorial being held Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles honoring Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as seven other victims who died in a helicopter crash last month.

She began her performance with her hit single "XO," from her 2013 self-titled album.

"I'm here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs," Beyoncé said while backed by a choir and violinists clad in all-white.

She then delivered a moving rendition of "Halo," drawing applause from Vanessa Bryant.

Kobe Bryant and Beyoncé had been friends for decades. He appeared in the Destiny's Child "Bug A Boo" music video.

