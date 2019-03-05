Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 5, 2019, 4:02 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Firefighters who responded to a fire at a West Virginia church on Sunday were shocked to find that the massive blaze left the sanctuary's Bibles and crosses unscathed.

"Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out. ... Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed," the Coal City Fire Department posted on Facebook after responding to the early morning fire at Freedom Ministries Church.

"Everything should be burned, ashes," the post said.

None of the firefighters who responded to the fire were injured either, the fire department said. "Though odds were against us, God was not," the post said.

A post on the Freedom Ministries Church Facebook page said that the church would have to be rebuilt, "but we will be ok."