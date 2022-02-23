Biden admin's goal to correct racial divide in infrastructure hits speed bumps

INDIANAPOLIS — For Beatrice “Miz Pete” Miller, the people who lived around her in the historically Black neighborhood of Ransom Place on the south side of Indianapolis in the 1950s were family.

Over the following decade, she watched as Black families were forced from their homes, churches were razed and businesses shuttered as the construction of Interstate 65 tore through her neighborhood, displacing 17,000 residents.

“We didn’t know what was happening, nobody was telling us anything,” Miller recalled. “It wasn’t easy because we didn’t know the impact it was going to have. Nobody was given any time.”

Interstates 65 and 70 in Indianapolis are two of dozens of highways built across the country under the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 that are now inching their way toward disrepair. The project produced 41,000 miles of interstate highways across the United States, making cross-country travel easier but destroying the quality of life for many, most of them Black people.

The Indianapolis I-65 north split. NBC News

A total of 475,000 households and 1 million people were displaced by the federal highway act, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Brenda Hacker Freije, CEO of the Rethink 65/70 Coalition, a nonprofit group working on alternative proposals to rebuilding the highways, said I-65 was built in neighborhoods already harmed by discriminatory lending practices that prevented Black people from buying homes.

“So the impact of the highway was felt most predominantly by Black communities that in many cases were thriving communities,” she said. “The highway just came in and cut communities off from the downtown area, took homes, took businesses.”

The city of Indianapolis has committed to a “very extensive public involvement process” as I-65 undergoes extensive repairs. But some residents, like Miller, remain skeptical.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says it’s working to allocate $1 billion in the form of grants that would allow cities to rebuild in a way more sensitive to neighboring communities. A total of $20 billion was originally proposed for the Reconnecting Communities Initiative in the Biden administration’s infrastructure program.

The department will start distributing the money over the next couple of months, it said.

The section of I-65 that overlaps with I-70 in downtown Indianapolis, known as the north split, is under repair and not funded by the grant program.

But cities like Indianapolis that are considering the funding for future projects are finding that the Biden administration's goal to right the wrongs of the past is proving difficult.

Residents in Indianapolis, where the I-65 is being rebuilt, say they want input into future renovation projects that affect historically Black neighborhoods. NBC News

“We talked to neighborhood groups, we talked to business groups in the area, we talked to the historical society,” said Mallory Duncan, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the reconstruction plans. “And really with all of their input, we’ve decided a couple different things.”

The changes include increasing the height of parts of the interchange to allow more room for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists to access the downtown areas. The department will also double the width of sidewalks and add overhead lights and tree canopies.

But Hacker Freije said those steps don’t go far enough.

“There are people who are disappointed that it’s being rebuilt as is,” she said.

Rethink 65/70 was formed after plans for the north split had been set, but it’s now fighting for a recessed highway for the next portion of the project, the south split. The recessed highway would control noise and air emissions more efficiently and enable the city to develop and rebuild some of the neighborhoods that were affected by the original construction, the group said.

It commissioned a feasibility study with Arup Inc., an engineering and transportation planning firm, that found further development with a recessed highway — as opposed to rebuilding “as is” like the project in the north split — would create 45 new acres of developable land, an estimated 24,000 jobs and space for 3,300 new home units.

But the south split construction is still a decade away and “not even on our radar right now,” according to Duncan.

Rethink 65/70 members said they hope Indianapolis will qualify for grant money for the south split, but the state transportation department has not committed to working toward a recessed highway.

Hacker Freije said that worries her and the others, but she is committed to ensuring the voices of formerly displaced residents are heard.

“If we hadn’t been looked over for so long, I probably would think, ‘Oh yeah, this is good,' but I won’t believe it unless that happens. Won’t faze me, until it happens,” Miller said.