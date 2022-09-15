The White House has struck a tentative deal to avoid a rail strike that threatened massive disruption across the United States, President Joe Biden announced early Thursday.

"The tentative agreement reached tonight is an important win for our economy and the American people," Biden said in a statement.

The president said the deal was also "a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic."

“These rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions, and peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned,” he said.

The president said it was also a victory for railway companies "who will be able to retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come."

The statement did not expand on the details of the deal struck.

Business groups and political officials had been growing increasingly concerned about the potential for a rail strike that could hamper the country's supply chains and passenger services if a union contract dispute couldn't be resolved.

A 30-day moratorium that had so far forestalled a strike was set to end Friday for members of the two largest U.S. freight rail unions, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, or BLET, and SMART Transportation Division. Both had yet to reach deals with rail carriers, which had struck or were close to reaching tentative agreements with the other 10 of the country’s 12 rail unions.

As of early Thursday morning, neither the labor unions or railway companies appeared to have commented on the tentative deal.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.