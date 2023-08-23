Biden immigration policy giving temporary legal status to thousands faces court challenge

A Biden administration policy that has allowed thousands of people from Latin America and the Caribbean to temporarily live and work in the United States is headed to court Thursday as a group of Republican-leaning states challenge its legality.

The humanitarian parole program, announced in January, allows up to 30,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to be admitted into the U.S. each month “for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit” on a case-by-case basis, according to the Biden administration. Under the program, migrants are allowed to stay in the U.S. for up to two years and must go through an online application process, have a financial sponsor and undergo background and security checks.

Almost 160,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans have arrived under the parole program through the end of June, according to the administration.

A total of 21 Republican-leaning states have challenged the policy, calling it “unlawful” in an amended complaint in February. They wrote that President Joe Biden “has effectively created a new visa program — without the formalities of legislation from Congress.”

District Judge Drew Tipton in Victoria, Texas, a Trump appointee, will begin hearing arguments challenging and defending the program's legality Thursday.

In April, Tipton granted a motion allowing a group of seven U.S. citizens who are sponsoring people through the program or are applying to sponsor them to join the legal proceedings in order to defend the program. The seven are represented by immigrant rights groups, the Justice Action Center, RAICES, and the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law.

Eric Sype, 30, is sponsoring a Nicaraguan man he describes as his “chosen family” whom he visited whenever possible and spent holidays with after they met when he was a college student in 2014.

He said the man lives with his wife and two children in a coastal community that has been hit hard by tropical storms and hurricanes over the past few years. Combined with massive political unrest in Nicaragua beginning in 2018, the man’s family is at risk and without opportunities, he said.

Those events, along with the pandemic, “have really had a tremendous impact on the community that he lives in and on his own economic realities,” Sype said.