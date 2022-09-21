Big rig runs off Dallas-area overpass, killing driver

A truck driver died in a fiery crash near Dallas on Tuesday when their 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle on a highway and fell to the roadway below, police said.

The 18-wheeler burst into flames as it fell toward the service road, authorities and witnesses said.

The driver of the big rig died at the scene, police in Allen, Texas, said in a statement. The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. about 27 miles north of downtown Dallas, the department said.

The aftermath of an 18-wheeler crash after it burst into flames as it fell onto the service road below, according to authorities and witnesses. KXAS

The truck had been traveling north on U.S. Highway 75 when it collided with another vehicle for unknown reasons, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The big rig drove off the right side of the overpass and onto the road below, police said.

Driver Edith Pearson said she heard a boom-like sound and then saw the truck fall from the overpass.

"People came out of their cars to see if they could help, but it was too late," she told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Police were still investigating what caused the initial collision and were looking for witnesses. The driver's identity has not been released.