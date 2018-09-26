Bill Cosby's new life as inmate NN7687 in 'state-of-the-art facility'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Bill Cosby spent the night in the newest and most expensive state prison in Pennsylvania on Tuesday after he was sentenced to three to 10 years for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.

Cosby's inmate number is NN7687, according to the Pennsylvania State Department of Corrections, which released a new mugshot of the comedian.

Bill Cosby Penn State Department of Corrections

He slept at the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Collegeville after a short time at Montgomery County Jail in Lower Providence Township, where he was brought immediately following the sentencing. The 81-year-old ate a dinner of baked meatballs with rice and gravy, whipped potatoes and green beans, according to NBC Philadelphia.

District Attorney Kevin Steele said Tuesday that Phoenix would only be a temporary home for Cosby, but a statement from the department of corrections said he is set to spend his entire sentence there.

Currently, he is in a single cell unit "adjacent to the infirmary," the statement said.

A man stands in a housing unit in the West section of the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Collegeville, Pennsylvania on June 1, 2018. Jacqueline Larma / AP file

“We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr. Cosby’s safety and general welfare in our institution,” said corrections secretary John Wetzel. “The long-term goal is for him to be placed in the general population to receive the programming required during his incarceration.”

Phoenix, which the corrections department refers to as a "state-of-the-art facility" opened in July 2019.

The 3,830-bed facility has more than 30 classrooms and offers basic education and vocational classes including computer skills, carpentry, and finances. The facility also has a gym, barber shop, mural arts program and non-denominational chapel.