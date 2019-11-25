Bill Cosby says he doesn't expect to express remorse after prison sentence

In a rare interview, convicted sex offender Bill Cosby said he does not expect to express remorse when his prison sentence runs out.
Cosby, 82, said in a phone interview with the news outlet BlackPressUSA.com that he expected to serve his sentence of 3 to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in his home. The disgraced comedian claimed he has done nothing wrong and insisted the jurors in his trial were "imposters."
"When I come up for parole, they're not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don't care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren't there. They don't know," Cosby said during what the outlet described as a series of 15-minute prison phone calls.
Cosby was found guilty last April of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee. The verdict was the first high-profile conviction of the #MeToo era, capping Cosby's dramatic fall from avuncular sitcom dad to cultural pariah.
"It's all a set-up. That whole jury thing. They were imposters," Cosby said, later alluding to a potential juror who purportedly claimed she overheard a seated juror saying before the trial that the former star of "The Cosby Show" was guilty and "we can all go home now."
"I know what they've done to my people. But my people are going to view me and say, 'That boy looks good. That boy is strong.' ... This is political. I can see the whole thing," Cosby said. "I am a privileged man in prison."
Cosby has faced dozens of sexual misconduct allegations spanning decades, but he was charged criminally only in the Constand case.
In the interview, Cosby reportedly referred to his small prison cell inside the SCI-Phoenix in suburban Philadelphia as "my penthouse" and expressed concern about the state of African American life.
"They are under siege," Cosby said. "This thing with the drugs and the different pockets of the neighborhoods where it's going on. When you look at what drugs are doing ... things that make these people drive around and shoot into crowds."
He added that he spends many of his days speaking to fellow inmates as part of a prison reform program. A spokeswoman for the prison told The Associated Press earlier this year that the legally blind Cosby has inmates assigned to help him at times, given his age and disability.