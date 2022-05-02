Bill Murray is no stranger to bad behavior on movie sets

For actor Bill Murray, accusations of bad behavior on and off the set are like the premise of one of his best-known movies, “Groundhog Day” — something that keeps happening over and over again.

The latest example? Murray acknowledged in an interview over the weekend with CNBC that Searchlight Pictures suspended production of his newest flick, “Being Mortal,” after he had a “difference of opinion” with a woman he was working with on the film.

“I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray told CNBC’s Becky Quick.

Murray, who is 71, did not identify the woman or go into detail about what he did, but said, “We are talking and we are trying to make peace with each other.” Searchlight Pictures has not identified the woman and told NBC News they could not comment on their investigation. The production company also would not say whether or not Murray would continue to be part of the film that was half-completed when it shut down production last month.

It was the first time Murray weighed in on an incident that torpedoed what is supposed to be the directorial debut of comedian Aziz Ansari, whose own career was derailed in 2018 by allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a statement to NBC News at the time, Ansari described it as “completely consensual.” But faced with a public backlash, Ansari did not return to stand-up comedy until February 2019. Last month sources told Deadline that the complaint filed on the set of Being Mortal was not made against Ansari.

The reports surfacing recently about a complaint investigated on the set of Murray’s film, first reported last month by Deadline and later confirmed by NBC News, was just the latest black eye, was just the latest black eye for a beloved actor and Saturday Night Live alum who rocketed to fame in '80s comic classics like “Ghostbusters” and “Caddyshack,” and who won critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination playing a lonely soul in “Lost in Translation.”

When the #MeToo movement took off and top Hollywood actors and directors found themselves being accused for sexually abusing subordinates and others, Murray warned in a 2018 interview with CNBC: “If people are monstrous, it comes back. Eventually it comes around.”

“People are getting their justice rather quickly,” he said. “They’re getting it fast and there’s a big wave.”

That same year, Murray publicly voiced support for the #MeToo movement.

“It’s not just a show business thing,” he said. “If you walk down the street in New York City behind a woman, you see men walking at them and just devouring them with their eyes ... I think I would stay inside a lot more if I were a woman.”

In 2007, Murray was accused of assault by his now ex-wife, Jennifer Butler Murray, who claimed in divorce papers that the actor allegedly assaulted her in November 2007 and then allegedly told her that she was “lucky he didn’t kill her.”

His ex also alleged in the divorce papers that the actor abused pot and alcohol and trolled for sexual partners overseas and said she fled with her four sons from the couple’s New York home and relocated to their beach house in South Carolina.

“Bill Murray is deeply saddened by the breakup of his marriage with Jennifer,” the actor’s lawyer, John McDougall, said in response at the time to the allegations in the divorce papers. “He and his wife made loving parents, and they are committed to the best interests of their children.”

Here are some of the reported troubling episodes from Murray’s career: