Billie Eilish reveals she watched porn at young age, calls it 'a disgrace'

Billie Eilish revealed in an interview Monday that she started watching pornography at a young age, something she regrets because it "destroyed my brain."

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11,” Eilish told Howard Stern on the "Howard Stern Show." “I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

Eilish, 19, said she began watching porn because she wanted to feel like "one of the guys." She said she believes watching violent pornography caused her to suffer from sleep paralysis and night terrors.

She also said it distorted her view of sex.

"The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to," Eilish said.

"Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that," she added. "I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK."

Porn is referred to in Eilish's song "Male Fantasy" on her newest album "Happier Than Ever."

The Grammy winner also told Stern that she had Covid over the summer.

"I actually had Covid already, nobody knows that," she said.

Regardless of being vaccinated, Eilish said she "was sick for like two months almost."

"I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I’m fine, because I think if I weren’t vaccinated I would have like died because it was bad," she said.

The "Bad Guy" singer will turn 20 on Saturday and was both the host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" last week.

She said the whole experience was nerve-wracking, enough to make her throw up, but “as soon as I saw the crowd and felt their joy, it was like I wasn’t nervous."