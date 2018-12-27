Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

Actress Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, with a performance of one of her mom's favorite songs on the second anniversary of her death.

"It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones)," Lourd captioned a video posted on her Instagram account. "So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing."

Lourd, 26, is shown singing the song "These Days," penned by Jackson Browne and recorded by multiple artists, while playing the piano in the two-part video.

"This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs," Lourd explains in the video. "And as the song says, we must 'keep on moving'."

Fisher was best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in George Lucas' "Star Wars" series. She died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, days after suffering a heart attack on an international flight.

She had been touring to promote her eighth book, an autobiography titled "The Princess Diarist," at the time. Fisher's mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died one day later. She was 84. Reynolds's son, Todd Fisher, blamed heartbreak for his mother's death.

Fisher was also known for her writing, including "Postcards from the Edge," a semi-autobiographical book that drew on her real-life battles with drug addiction, bipolar disorder and her fraught relationship with her mother. It was a bestseller and was turned into a 1990 movie.

Lourd appears as Lieutenant Connix in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy from 2015 to 2019. She has also starred in the Fox horror comedy series "Scream Queens" and in the FX horror anthology series "American Horror Story."

"I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile," Lourd said.

She added that she hoped her Instagram video encourages "anyone feeling a little low or lost" to keep on moving, and quoted her mother, "Take your broken heart and turn it into art.”