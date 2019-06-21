Breaking News Emails
A billowing fire and series of explosions at a South Philadelphia oil-refining complex, the largest on the Eastern Seaboard, shook homes as far away as southern New Jersey Friday morning.
The blaze started in a vat of butane, which exploded and prompted other explosions as the flames engulfed fuel pipes at Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery, officials said.
Philadelphia Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said no one was injured, but one employee was complaining of chest pains. The fire was reported at 4:05 a.m., and by about 7 a.m. had been confined but was not yet under control, Murphy said.
Residents east of the refinery complex were asked to shelter in place for about three hours, and roadways in the area remained closed as the morning rush hour began so that crews could respond.
Some South Philadelphia residents said art came flying off their walls, according to NBC Philadelphia.
People miles away could see the blaze, and those close to it said debris clouded the early morning sky.
The complex is made up of two refineries, Girard Point and Point Breeze, and processes 14 million gallons of crude oil a day. The fire started at Girard Point.
On June 10, a small fire was ignited at the complex, but no one was injured, according to NBC Philadelphia. The complex also had a fire in 2015. Protests followed the fire earlier this month, as environmentalists raised concerns about the facility's safety.