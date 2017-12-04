Former "Access Hollywood" anchor Billy Bush confirmed again that it was Donald Trump's voice on the famous 2005 video that recorded Trump bragging about crude and degrading behavior toward women.

The New York Times reported last week that Trump has told at least one U.S. senator and other people that he didn't believe the voice on the tape was his — even though he directly confirmed the remarks and apologized for them a month before the presidential election last year.

In an op-ed article Sunday night on the Times' website, Bush — to whom Trump made the remarks — wrote: "He said it. 'Grab 'em by the pussy.' Of course he said it."

Bush added: "Along with Donald Trump and me, there were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass standup act. He was performing. Surely, we thought, none of this was real.

"We now know better," wrote Bush, who left NBC's "Today" in October 2016 after he was suspended as the network investigated Bush's laughing and joking with Trump on the tape.

"Access Hollywood" is owned and distributed by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News and MSNBC.

Referring to Trump's reported denials after the election, Bush wrote: "President Trump is currently indulging in some revisionist history."

Corey Lewandowski, who was Trump's campaign chairman for part of the campaign, and David Bossie, an adviser to to the campaign, again confirmed Sunday that the voice on the tape was Trump's in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I think it's clear that it is" Trump's voice, Bossie said.