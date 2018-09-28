Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Bizarre Jack in the Box drive-thru accident kills man in St. Louis

The man's car lurched backward when he reached for his fast food order, pinning him against a tree.
by Alex Johnson /
Image: Jack in the Box drive-thru freak accident
Charles Wood Jr., 20, of St. Louis stopped at an angle at the Jack in the Box drive-thru and was trying to get his food from the window when the accident occurred.Google

A 20-year-old man died at a drive-thru after his own car pinned him against a tree as he was leaning out the window to get his fast food order, St. Louis police said Thursday.

The man, identified as Charles Wood Jr. of the St. Louis suburb of Velda City, had pulled up at an angle to the drive-thru window at a Jack in the Box restaurant in south St. Louis on Wednesday, police said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

When he opened the car door to reach for his food — which was too far away to grab normally — he placed his car in reverse instead of park and accelerated, causing the car to lurch backward into a tree, police said, according to the newspaper.

Wood was pinned between the car and the tree, causing severe injuries to his head, neck, torso and legs, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

