A black Amazon driver is arrested after parking on wrong side of street

The arrest of a black Amazon driver after he parked on the wrong side of the street is under investigation by police in a Detroit suburb, according to NBC News Detroit affiliate WDIV.

Police in the city of Warren, about 20 miles north of Detroit, said the driver was arrested Tuesday after he failed to produce his driver's license.

"The driver became argumentative and refused multiple requests for his license. In fact he refused 11 times,” Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said, according to WDIV.

Video captured of the incident shows an officer, whose name has not been released, tackling the driver to the ground.

Amondeuz Graham, a witness who recorded the arrest on his cellphone, told WDIV, “One of the ladies who lived at the residence came out and tried to explain to the cop, ‘Hey, that’s my friend’s house, he was just delivering a package.”

Graham said that by the time he started recording, the officer was already “on top of” the driver.

Police said they took the driver into custody and charged him with resisting and obstructing an officer, failure to obey a command, and failure to produce a driver’s license. He was also cited for illegal parking and has since been released on bond, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said this week.

NBC News cannot confirm what occurred prior to the events shown in the video.

Warren police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The officer was placed on paid leave pending an internal police investigation into the matter, according to WDIV.

Amazon condemned the incident in a statement to NBC News.

“We see what others see in these videos, and it’s unacceptable,” said Amazon spokesperson Deborah Bass. “We expect a swift investigation and full accountability for those involved.” Bass said the company will “represent and support” the driver.