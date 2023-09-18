Black bear sighting in tree at Disney World triggers closures at Magic Kingdom

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Sightings of a black bear at Florida’s Disney World caused parts of the "Happiest Place on Earth" to close on Monday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it was aware of a black bear reported to be in a tree at the Orlando resort's Magic Kingdom.

“In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given the situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear,” the agency said to NBC News.

The bear was likely in search of food ahead of the winter hibernation season, the FWC said.

NBC News has reached out to Walt Disney World and local police for comment.

The “My Disney Experience” app showed long wait times Monday afternoon amid the bear sighting.

Temporarily closed attractions in Magic Kingdom included Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Hall of Presidents, Liberty Square Riverboat, A Pirate’s Adventure, Tom Sawyer Island, Walt Disney World Railroad including Fantasyland, Frontierland and Main Street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.