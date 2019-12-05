Black Hawk helicopter missing after take off in Minnesota

The Minnesota National Guard confirmed to NBC News the Black Hawk went missing at around 3 p.m. CST and authorities are searching for the chopper.
Image: UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter
A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter participates in a training exercise on July 7, 2015.Mindaugas Kulbis / AP file

By Doha Madani

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter went missing Thursday after taking off from an airport in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The Minnesota National Guard confirmed to NBC News the Black Hawk went missing at around 3 p.m. CST and authorities are searching for the chopper. It's last known location was about 10 miles southwest of the airport, according to NBC affiliate KARE.

St. Paul Fire Department said it was supporting the Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team for a report of an aircraft down in St. Cloud following a mayday. St. Cloud is about 76 miles northwest of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

This is a developing story.

