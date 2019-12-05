Black Hawk helicopter carrying 3 National Guardsmen crashes in Minnesota

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter carrying three people crashed Thursday after taking off from an airport in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
The Minnesota National Guard confirmed to NBC News it lost contact with the Black Hawk at around 2 p.m. CST and authorities are searching for it. Its last known location was about 10 miles southwest of the airport, according to NBC affiliate KARE.
The helicopter crashed south of St. Cloud, the Minnesota National Guard confirmed in a statement.
Crews from St. Paul Fire and Rescue and the Minnesota State Patrol located wreckage near Kimball, Minnesota, KARE reports.
Master Sergeant Blair Heusdens said the helicopter was conducting a maintenance test flight and that three Guardsmen were on board. The status of the Guardsmen is unknown.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics
The St. Paul Fire Department said it was supporting the Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team for a report of an aircraft down in St. Cloud following a mayday. St. Cloud is about 76 miles northwest of Minneapolis and St. Paul.
This is a developing story.