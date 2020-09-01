Black jogger mistaken for suspect in Texas has all charges dismissed after arrest

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Prosecutors dropped all charges Tuesday against a Black jogger who was mistaken for a domestic-violence suspect in Texas, but then arrested due to the ensuing interaction with police officers.

Mathias Ometu, 33, had been booked on suspicion of two counts of assault on a peace officer following his run-in with police last week.

But then on Tuesday, both of those counts against Ometu were dismissed, court records showed. A representative for Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

Ometu, an insurance adjuster, was jogging on Aug. 25 when San Antonio police pulled up on him, believing he matched the description of a man involved in nearby domestic-violence report.

Although Ometu and the actual suspect are both Black, the jogger's complexion is much darker and he has a bushy beard, unlike the man police were looking to apprehend.

Jenifer Rodriguez, who was walking her dog, told NBC News she saw police approach and handcuff Ometu as the jogger asked: "What did I do?"

"So he's in handcuffs and they are not telling him what he did wrong," said Rodriguez, who then rushed to get her boyfriend, Victor Maas, who worked nearby and showed up moments later.

Both witnesses took cell phone video of officers struggling to get Ometu into the back of their vehicle. Despite Ometu's hesitation to sit in the car, Rodriguez and Maas said the handcuffed jogger wasn't fighting back.

"This is the key to this whole thing: He wasn't being aggressive. They were being aggressive. He did not assault them," Maas said.

"They assaulted him, choked him and Tased him. And now they're trying to cover their butts. And what's worse is that police chief is backing them up. I think they could have de-escalated."

Officers claim they were kicked by Ometu, leading to his arrest. Police said the confrontation with Ometu is now under administrative review.

"The individual contacted was in close proximity to the call, and he matched the physical and clothing description provided by the victim," the statement said.

The jogger's father, Victor Ometu, insisted his son did nothing wrong.

"If you saw you were being approached by such a force and handcuffed, you will panic,” Victor Ometu told NBC affiliate WOAI. “Especially when you know that you didn't do nothing wrong."

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city needs a thorough investigation,

"I am seeking a full accounting of this incident, which is currently under investigation," the mayor said in a statement. "We have to approach this situation seriously because every single resident deserves fair and equitable treatment from their city."