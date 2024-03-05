Some Black and Latino voters to back Democratic candidates who want a permanent cease-fire in Gaza

LOS ANGELES — As the California election approaches, many Black and Latino voters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza say the humanitarian crisis unfolding thousands of miles away is swaying which Democratic Party candidates they support in the U.S.

Demonstrators at a Los Angeles rally in support of the Palestinian people, one of many organized in U.S. cities Saturday, said their solidarity with Gaza was an extension of the struggles they experience every day.

It is a sentiment, some say, they will take to the voting booth this election season.

“Our liberation is intertwined with the liberation of Palestine,” said Eduardo “Lalo” Vargas, a public high school teacher who is running for the Los Angeles City Council in District 14, where 62% of residents speak Spanish.

Vargas said he will not support President Joe Biden for a second term because of his administration’s refusal to call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, where more than 30,000 people have died since Hamas militants’ terrorist attacks on Israel on Oct. 7. About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were taken in the multipronged attacks on Israel.

Instead, Vargas encouraged the crowd to vote for anti-war candidates.

One of them, Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., bills herself as the “pro-peace candidate” in California’s U.S. Senate race. Lee, who is Black, was the only member of Congress to vote against authorizing war in Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and she was one of the first Democrats in Congress to call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

Her two main Democratic opponents, Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, have called for a “humanitarian pause” in the war and a “bilateral cease-fire” between Hamas and Israel, respectively.

Lee told supporters on the campaign trail last week that the current anti-war movement is more diverse than in previous generations and that it unifies marginalized communities.

She said at the event: “This movement is multiracial. Now is the time to unify. Now is the time to bring people together for our fight for peace and justice.”

The Rev. Michael McBride, an Oakland-based pastor and a co-founder of the political action group Black Church PAC, said many voters supported Biden in 2020 when he campaigned to restore “the soul of America.” That support is now in question.

“We believe these actions are actually causing us to lose our soul,” McBride said of U.S military support for Israel. “How can we say we have a moral compass and watch the images of starvation, mass famine, displacement, failing hospitals?”

McBride and more than 1,000 Black clergy members from across the U.S. have released open letters to the Biden administration, bought full-page ads in The New York Times and spoken with White House officials about calling for an immediate cease-fire and de-escalation of military operations in Gaza.

At the polls, Biden represents a fundamental “misalignment” within the Democratic Party over Gaza that could hurt establishment candidates this year, said Joseph Geevarghese, the executive director of Our Revolution, a progressive political action group that has endorsed Lee.

“What we’re seeing is the emergence of a powerful pro-peace voting bloc in 2024 on the Democratic side,” Geevarghese said, referring to the more than 100,000 uncommitted votes cast last week in the Michigan presidential primary.

The votes were largely seen as a protest against the Biden administration’s policies on the war. Geevarghese said the nascent peace movement, fueled by social media, is uniting people of color beyond Arab and Muslim communities.

Some Black people in the U.S. have a “heightened sensitivity to an abuse of power over a vulnerable population” after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, he said. Some Latino voters, he added, have firsthand experience with oppressive, right-wing regimes.

Polling indicates that Black and Latino people in the U.S. are split over Gaza. A poll published in December by Quinnipiac University found that 57% of Latino respondents disapproved of Biden’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, compared to 54% of white and 44% of Black respondents.

Asked whether they support sending more military aid to Israel, 60% of Latino respondents said they opposed it, compared to 56% of Black and 40% of white respondents.