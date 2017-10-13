CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A black man who was beaten at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has turned himself in to police after being charged in the confrontation.

Charlottesville police said in a statement that 20-year-old DeAndre Harris turned himself in Thursday and was served a warrant charging him with unlawful wounding.

In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 photo, DeAndre Harris, bottom is assaulted in a parking garage beside the Charlottesville police station. Zach D. Roberts / AP file

According to the warrant, the charge was sought by Harold Crews, state chairman of the North Carolina League of the South. Reached by phone this week, Crews said he will not be making any statements.

Police say Harris was released on unsecured bond.

Photos and video showed Harris being beaten by a group of men inside a parking garage. In addition to Harris, three men have been charged in the attack.

Harris' attorney has said Harris did nothing wrong.

An account of the incident posted to a fundraising website started by Harris said he was chased and then beaten until he was unconscious.

"Every time I went to stand up I was knocked back down," Harris' online account says, adding that he said he suffered several serious injuries.