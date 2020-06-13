Black man's apparent hanging death on tree in Los Angeles area under investigation

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The apparent hanging death of a Black man in a community in northern Los Angeles County has prompted questions about authorities' initial finding of suicide.

The body of Robert Fuller, 24, was found near Palmdale City Hall about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday by a passerby, county sheriff's Capt. Ronald Schaffer said at a news conference Friday afternoon attended by some area residents.

"He was hanging from a tree," Schaffer said. "Personnel from the adjacent fire station responded and determined that he had passed. Although the investigation is ongoing, it appears that Mr. Fuller has tragically died by suicide."

Someone in the audience said, "That's a lie. That's a lie."

According to NBC Los Angeles, members of Fuller's family and a sheriff's investigator on the case said there was no indication he left a suicide note.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement earlier Friday the death was thought to be a suicide but that a probe is ongoing.

"Investigators have been in contact with Mr. Fuller’s family and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Fuller’s death," the statement said.

The county coroner's office said in its own statement that a definitive cause of death has been deferred pending further investigation.

"When a cause of death is deferred, a deputy medical examiner is requesting additional investigation, including laboratory testing and witness statements, before providing a final determination on the cause and manner of death," the office said.

Questions about Fuller's death led demonstrators to gather Friday outside City Hall. The social media hashtag #JusticeForRobertFuller was being used to bring attention to the case.

Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller https://t.co/czUqCrmE8m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2020

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West urged her Twitter followers to endorse a Change.org petition calling for "a thorough and proper investigation."