Black mayor of Kansas City says he was called N-word, received death threat over mask rule

The Black mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, said Monday that he received texts containing a racial slur and what he called a "subtle death threat" after he announced a citywide mask requirement to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Quinton Lucas on Monday posted a screenshot on Twitter of text messages he received telling him to “swing from a tree” and calling him the N-word.

“I’m not threatening it, but I would love to see it,” the message from an unidentified sender said.

One text also called Lucas an “idiot," saying he “walked with RIOTERS not wearing a mask,” apparently referring to the mayor’s participation in George Floyd protests.

The mayor also posted a picture of him holding a T-shirt for a radio station and next to it an altered version of the photo in which the T-shirt says “---- the police.”

Social media and photo shop are always fascinating. To the many texting me aghast of fake photos circulating, I recommend you not believe everything a muckraker sends your way... and use some judgment. pic.twitter.com/ebaoSi370q — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 29, 2020

Above the side-by-side images, Lucas wrote, "Social media and photo shop are always fascinating. To the many texting me aghast of fake photos circulating, I recommend you not believe everything a muckraker sends your way... and use some judgment."

In regard to the texted slur and threat, Lucas wrote, “Y’all, let’s do better.”

The mayor announced Friday a new requirement to wear masks in the city when six feet of social distancing is not possible, NBC affiliate KSHB in Kansas City reported. The rule went into effect Monday in the city of 491,000 people, after it saw its highest daily tally of new cases, 553, on June 25.

The Kansas City police told NBC News via email that the department is not currently investigating the incident.

"If a police a report was made, then we would be investigating. I am not aware of one at this time," a spokesperson for the police said.