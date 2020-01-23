Black West Virginia basketball player finds drawing of himself in noose before game

A black West Virginia basketball player said he found a drawing of a stick figure in a noose with his name next to it in the locker room of a rival school.
Before Jace Colucci, a student at Westside High School in Clear Fork, stepped onto the court Friday to play against Wyoming East, a high school in New Richmond, the 17-year-old found the image on a bulletin board, according to NBC affiliate WVVA in Bluefield.
His mother, Erica Colucci Ayers, told the outlet that the drawing was of a stick figure hanging from a rope with the face colored in. An arrow pointing to the figure was labeled "Jace."
Deidre Cline, Superintendent of Wyoming County Schools, said in a statement Thursday to NBC News that the drawing is under investigation.
"Wyoming County Schools takes all reports of bullying or harassment, of any kind, very seriously," Cline said. "We have zero tolerance for any form of bullying or harassment. The drawing and its origin will be investigated, thoroughly, and any necessary action will be taken. Wyoming County Schools values every student!"
Cline said the police were notified, and if the prosecutor determines the incident is a hate crime, the district will "support that finding and take any appropriate action."
"We will work to thoroughly assist and cooperate in every way with the investigation," she said.
Colucci Ayers told WVVA this is the second time her son has been targeted. In 2019, she said a Snapchat video was posted showing teenagers chanting "hang Jace, hang Jace." The school board told Colucci Ayers that the students responsible for the video were caught and punished, she told the outlet.
Following the noose incident, Colucci Ayers said she feels like the school board has failed her son.
"Not only do I think they've failed my son, I think they've failed all of the students," she said.