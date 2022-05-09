For one Black school board candidate in Texas, election day ends with prayers, slurs and a razor-thin result

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Orjanel Lewis had been asleep for less than two hours when her alarm went off Saturday morning.

The 35-year-old attorney and mother of two had been out past 4 a.m., crisscrossing the sprawling suburbs southwest of Houston to put up last-minute campaign signs outside almost 40 voting locations.

Now, as the sun rose on election day, Lewis slipped on a bright green campaign T-shirt, got her children, ages 5 and 7, dressed, then loaded them into the car.

“Lord God,” she prayed aloud as she pulled up to a voting location a few minutes later, “allow me to win this victory today for the people of Fort Bend County, and for all of the students who are counting on us.”

“Amen,” her kids said from the back seat.

Lewis believes that God hears all prayers, but still, she knows the answer isn’t always yes.

By sundown, she and other Texas school board candidates would have the results of what have become increasingly contentious races — centered on culture war battles over the ways schools address racism, gender and sexuality. The results that night would be mixed: Conservative candidates would sweep to victory in several races where they’d received support from right-wing political action committees, while falling short in some suburban contests in which progressive candidates ran well-funded campaigns.

Lewis was hoping she would be among those celebrating.

Lewis sacrificed time with her children to run for school board. On Saturday, they tagged along to help on the final day of her campaign. Annie Mulligan for NBC News

Lewis decided to run after seeing conservatives sweep to power in neighboring school districts. "I just thought, 'If not me, then who?'" she said. Annie Mulligan for NBC News

She hadn’t expected to be so nervous when she signed up to run in a nonpartisan local election. But like many school board candidates across Texas this year, she’d come to view these elections as something bigger. The results, she said, would be a major statement about her community’s core values and about the future of the Fort Bend Independent School District — one of the most racially diverse suburban school systems in America.

“The partisanship and the politicization of the race here in Fort Bend County has caused so much division that we’ve lost sight of what this is all about, which is supporting teachers and providing the best possible education for all students,” Lewis said early Saturday as she prepared to greet voters.

One of her opponents, a 38-year-old insurance agent named David Hamilton, promised he would keep “critical race theory” out of Fort Bend schools, referring to the academic study of systemic racism, which conservatives have redefined to criticize lessons on race. Hamilton, who’s white, also made headlines last month after a group of parents publicized several controversial posts he’d made on his personal social media pages, including a tweet that accused liberals of wanting to “sexualize kindergarteners.”

Hamilton’s campaign didn’t respond to messages requesting an interview, but in an earlier statement shared with reporters, it said he was “committed to equality and justice for all people.”

With conservative groups spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to win seats on school boards across Texas, Lewis tried to position herself as a stark alternative: A Black mother who ran a campaign openly defending the types of diversity and inclusion efforts that have come under attack from Republicans over the past year.

Outside the polling site Saturday morning, Lewis said she hoped her message was resonating.

“Hi, my name is Orjanel Lewis,” she shouted to an older couple before they headed inside to vote. “I hope I can count on your support for school board today.”

The couple glanced toward her, but didn’t respond. Lewis sighed.

“It’s not a good sign,” she said, “when they avoid making eye contact with you.”