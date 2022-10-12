Blake Shelton announces he's leaving ‘The Voice’ after 23rd season

Blake Shelton surprised fans of “The Voice” by announcing that he will be leaving the singing competition show after its upcoming 23rd season.

On Oct. 11, the country music superstar revealed in a statement that the season airing in spring 2023 will be his last.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” he said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

He joked that it takes plenty of “adult beverages” to successfully film two live shows per week.

Shelton continued, “ I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

At the end of his announcement, he wrote, “Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

“The Voice” is currently airing its 22nd season with Camila Cabello, John Legend, Stefani and Shelton as coaches.

The “Neon Light” singer has been a coach on the series since it launched in 2011 with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green as the coaches.

Carson Daly has been beside Shelton throughout the entire ride as the show’s host. The press release confirmed that Daly will also return for Season 23.

For the spring season, Shelton will reunite with Kelly Clarkson, who became a coach in Season 14 and won the most recent season with trio Girl Named Tom in December 2021.

The press release also revealed that first-time coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will be joining Shelton and Clarkson next year.

All four judges teased their involvement through cryptic Instagram posts shared on their individual pages and “The Voice’s” account on Oct. 11.

“I’m excited to be joining this season of ‘The Voice’ as a coach,” Horan said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

Chance the Rapper shared Horan’s enthusiasm and said he was “thrilled” to join “The Voice” family.

Since Season One, Shelton has delighted viewers with his constant jokes and dedication to his team members. He has won the show eight times and coached country artists like Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery. The show also helped introduce Shelton’s music to a wider audience.

During an appearance on TODAY last month with Shelton, Legend and Cabello, Stefani spoke about returning to the series for the first time since Season 19.

“The Sweet Escape” singer said she felt slightly “nervous” rejoining the panel after marrying Shelton last year.

“I was a little bit nervous about it, actually, going back, just because I hadn’t been there for a while,” she shared. “We’re married now. It does change, you know what I’m saying?”

She added, “I don’t know why I was nervous, but as soon as I walked off set, it felt very nostalgic, like when I met him and then it just was, like, easy."

Shelton also spoke about being the face of the show for over a decade.

“You know what? It just feels like home at this point,” he said at the time. “It’s kind of just what I do. It’s so weird. After, you know, this long, there’s been so many times where it’s like, ‘You know what? It’s probably time to call it a day,’ and then next thing you know you’re already starting the next season.”