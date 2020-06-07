SEE NEW POSTS

Cincinnati Reds great Joey Votto says #BlackLivesMatter Reds' Joey Votto: My awakeninghttps://t.co/EaO3C5anY3 — Enquirer Sports (@ENQSports) June 7, 2020 Cincinnati Reds great Joey Votto on Sunday penned a scathing column - targeting himself and admitting he's turned a blind eye to systemic racism and police brutality. In a guest column posted by The Cincinnati Enquirer, the star first baseman said George Floyd's death has forced him to open "my eyes to the realities of being a black man in America." "That privilege kept me from understanding the 'why' behind Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem. That privilege allowed me to ignore my black teammates' grievances about their experiences with law enforcement, being profiled, and discriminated against," wrote Votto, who grew up just outside of Toronto. "And that privilege has made me complicit in the death of George Floyd, as well as the many other injustices that blacks experience in the U.S. and my native Canada. " Votto, 36, said supports the Black Lives Matter movement and added: "Only now am I just beginning to hear. I am awakening to their pain, and my ignorance. No longer will I be silent."







Majority of Minneapolis City Council commits to dismantling city's police department Demonstrators calling to defund the Minneapolis Police Department march on University Avenue on June 6, 2020 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images A majority of the Minneapolis City Council agreed Sunday to dismantle the city's police department after the in-custody killing of George Floyd, a council member said. In an interview with NBC News, councilman Jeremiah Ellison said the council would work to disband the department in its "current iteration." "The plan has to start somewhere," he said. "We are not going to hit the eject button without a plan so today was the announcement of the formulation of that plan." Read the full story.







Photo: Solidarity in Italy A girl raises her fist during a demonstration against racism in Milan, Italy, on Sunday. Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via AP







Joe Biden to visit with family of George Floyd on Monday Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden visits Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del., on June 1, 2020, Andrew Harnik / AP Former Vice President Joe Biden will head to Houston on Monday to personally show his condolences to the family of George Floyd, the Biden campaign announced Sunday. "Vice President Biden will travel to Houston Monday to express his condolences in-person to the Floyd family. He is also recording a video message for the funeral service," campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo said in a statement to NBC News. The Floyd family's personal lawyer, Benjamin Crump, initially raised eyebrows when he said during a virtual livestream last week that the presumptive Democratic nominee was expected to attend the private funeral in Houston on Tuesday. Acting on Biden's wish to personally give his condolences to the Floyd family, the campaign considered multiple options of how best he could pay his respects without disrupting the memorial services this past week. Now that the Democratic candidate is protected by Secret Service, they concluded that attending last Tuesday's service would have caused too much logistical trouble, so they opted for a private family meeting on Monday with no press in attendance.






