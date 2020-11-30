Nov. 30 Coronavirus updates: Experts warn of case surge from Thanksgiving travel

SEE NEW POSTS

When schools closed, Black, Hispanic, poor kids took biggest hit When the pandemic forced the closure of most U.S. schools last spring, students were thrown into new and unfamiliar ways of learning. Special education students and children learning English lost support that their schools struggled to provide online. Many students had no access to computers or internet and were completely cut off from their teachers. The true toll these disruptions have taken on student learning won't be known for months or years, but new reports from national education-testing organizations have begun to offer an early look at that impact. The latest is a report from NWEA, formerly the Northwest Evaluation Association, which analyzed the results of tests given to nearly 4.4 million U.S. students in grades three through eight this fall and found that most fell short in math, scoring an average of 5 to 10 percentile points behind students who took the same test last year. Read the full story here.







When vaccines are ready, dentists, optometrists may give shots With multiple Covid-19 vaccines rapidly heading toward approval, optometrists and dentists are pushing for the authority to immunize patients during routine eye exams and dental cleanings. These medical professionals say their help will be needed to distribute the vaccines to millions of Americans — and they already have the know-how. "When you look at what dentists do and how many injections they give day in and day out, I think they're more than qualified," said dentist Jim Wood, a California state Assembly member. "It's kind of a no-brainer." Read the full story here.







Third Georgia congressman contracts virus ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia has tested positive for COVID-19. That makes him the third Georgia congressman to contract the virus. Scott's chief of staff Jason Lawrence confirmed the positive test result on Monday. Scott represents Georgia's 8th District, which stretches through the interior of south Georgia. The chief of staff's statement did not say if Scott was experiencing any symptoms but added he was heeding his doctor's advice. All three Georgia congressman who've tested positive for the virus have been Republicans. Rep. Rick Allen announced a positive test result last week. Rep. Drew Ferguson tested positive in October.







Trudeau planning to spend tens of billions more on recovery TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is vowing to spend tens of billions more dollars to help the country recover from the pandemic. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the country is facing its most severe challenge since the second World War, the worst economic shock since the Great Depression and the worse health crisis since the Spanish flu over a century ago. The cost to date has the federal deficit reaching a record $381.6 billion Canadian (US$294 billion) this year, but the government says it could close in on $400 billion Canadian (US$308 billion) if widespread lockdowns return in the coming weeks. Toronto, Canada's largest city, is on lockdown. The government's fall economic update proposes to send extra child-benefit payments to families next year. The government is proposing $25 billion Canadian (US$19 billion) in new spending.







Vaccine news fuels return to lavish weddings NBC News spoke with a half dozen wedding industry insiders who said that among the themes to emerge in 2020 are the rise of micro-weddings, the death of destination weddings, the growing popularity of Covid-19 riders in wedding contracts and the emergence of 2021 as a popular year to wed. The promise of a vaccine, wedding experts said, has given couples a renewed sense of optimism. Still, they say, 2020 remains a year of industry setbacks. "2020 is really just one big loss for the wedding industry," said Steve Sendor, publisher of Sophisticated Weddings Magazine. Read the full story here.







Ravens-Steelers game postponed a third time, now scheduled for Wednesday The game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers that was originally scheduled as the marquee football match for Thanksgiving night has been pushed back once more. Following a coronavirus outbreak in the Ravens organization that put more than 20 people on the Covid-19/reserve list, the game was moved from last Thursday to Sunday. Then it was moved again from Sunday to Tuesday. And now, on Monday, the NFL announced the game will be played on Wednesday afternoon at 3:40 p.m. ET. The Week 12 @Ravens-@steelers game has been moved to Wednesday at 3:40pm ET on NBC. Here's a look at the changes and the full schedule: https://t.co/UUfSeq2uvh pic.twitter.com/59eCLmLlX6 — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 1, 2020






